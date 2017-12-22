Bitcoin tumble a ‘reality check’

Hong Kong — Bitcoin fell as much as 15% on Friday, extending its loss from its intraday high this month to more than 30%.

The digital currency dropped to as low as $13,048 before trading at $14,079.05 as of 12.07pm in Hong Kong. Bitcoin, which peaked at $19,511, is still up more than 1,300% this year.

Investors are having a "reality check", said Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia Pacific at Oanda. "At the heart of the matter was a frenzied demand for coins with limited supply has now led to unsophisticated investors holding the bag at the top."

Bitcoin’s drop comes amid concern that an offshoot is becoming a stronger rival to the more well-known cryptocurrency. Bitcoin cash, which emerged earlier this year amid a split between factions over proposed software upgrades, was added to Coinbase’s offerings this week.

There are growing signs of mania for anything cryptocurrency-related.

Long Island Iced Tea shares rose as much as 289% after the unprofitable Hicksville, New York-based company rebranded itself Long Blockchain. Bank of Japan governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday bitcoin was not functioning like a normal means of payment and is being used for speculation.

Banks are also sensing opportunity. Goldman Sachs is setting up a trading desk to make markets in digital currencies such as bitcoin, according to people with knowledge of the strategy. The bank aims to get the business running by the end of June, if not earlier, two of the people said.

