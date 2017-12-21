Rand dives 1.4% after ANC land threat

Asian markets trading ahead of the JSE’s opening on Thursday were generally flat, showing little reaction to the US legislature passing its new tax laws.

"The Tax Cuts are so large and so meaningful, and yet the Fake News is working overtime to follow the lead of their friends, the defeated Dems, and only demean. This is truly a case where the results will speak for themselves, starting very soon. Jobs, Jobs, Jobs!" US President Donald Trump tweeted on Wednesday night.

Steinhoff International closed 34% down at €0.29 on Wednesday in Frankfurt, which trades for three hours after the JSE closes. Steinhoff also fell 34% to R4.62 on the JSE. At Thursday morning’s exchange rate, it appears likely that Steinhoff will fall 5% to R4.39 when the JSE opens to match its Frankfurt price.

A director’s dealing statement filed by Shoprite on Tuesday showed that its chairman Christo Wiese, who resigned as Steinhoff’s executive chairman on December 15, had sold R2.15bn worth of the grocery chain’s shares over three days.

Wiese’s sales of Shoprite shares started after banks sold 98.4-million of his Steinhoff shares held on margin, causing a voting pool through which he controlled more than 30% of the furniture retailer’s voting rights to collapse.

Steinhoff issued a statement on Wednesday night saying the ruling in the case brought against it by former joint-venture partner Andreas Seifert, which was to be made by the Enterprise Chamber of the Amsterdam Court of Appeal on Friday, had been postponed until January 22.