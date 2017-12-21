Markets

Oil holds near two-week highs on sharp drop in US crude stockpiles

21 December 2017 - 09:18 Heesu Lee
Oil. Picture: REUTERS
Oil. Picture: REUTERS

Seoul — Oil held gains near the highest close in more than two weeks on Thursday, after government data showed crude stockpiles in the world’s largest economy slid more than forecast to a two-year low.

Front-month futures were little changed in New York after prices climbed 1.6% over the previous two days.

Government data on Wednesday showed US inventories fell by 6.5-million barrels last week — more than double the average estimate in a Bloomberg survey — to the lowest level since 2015.

Still, global stockpiles would not be "anywhere close" to the level targeted by the Opec cartel when it meets in June, Saudi Arabian Minister Khalid Al-Falih said in an interview.

Oil is heading for a second yearly advance after the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and its allies including Russia decided to prolong production curbs through the end of 2018, with the goal of returning global stockpiles to their five-year average.

Inventories will remain below seasonal levels and continue to shrink through the second quarter of next year, according to Goldman Sachs.

"Larger than expected declines in US crude inventories and comparably small gains in stockpiles of refined products including gasoline are putting upward pressure on oil," said Hong Sungki, a commodities trader at NH Investment & Securities.

"We may continue to see draw-down in stockpiles until January and that can keep prices high."

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for February delivery was at $58.02 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, down 7c, at 1.27pm in Seoul. Total volume traded was about 62% below the 100-day average. The contract gained 0.9% to $58.09 Wednesday, the highest close since December 1.

Brent for February settlement lost 16c to $64.40 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange, after adding 1.2% on Wednesday. The global benchmark traded at a premium of $6.38 to WTI.

US crude inventories slipped to 436.5-million barrels last week, while oil exports jumped by 772,000 barrels a day, the biggest increase on record, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, petrol stockpiles climbed by 1.24-million barrels, the smallest gain in four weeks, and distillate supplies increased by 769,000 barrels.

Bloomberg

In other markets

Rand dives 1.4% after ANC land threat

The rand weakened by 1.4% to R12.74/$ on Thursday morning from R12.57/$ on Wednesday night before the ANC passed a resolution to change the ...
Markets
2 days ago

Market data - December 20 2017

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Markets
3 days ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE closes lower as banks give back some gains

Property stocks come under pressure as a non-executive director of the Echo Polska group, of which Redefine owns 75%, is arrested for possible ...
Markets
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
Rand calms after week of volatility
Markets
2.
Rand dives 1.4% after ANC land threat
Markets
3.
Bitcoin tumble a ‘reality check’
Markets
4.
Rand retraces gains after land expropriation ...
Markets
5.
GADFLY: From bitcoin to BigBoobsCoin, ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.