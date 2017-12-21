JSE marginally up, supported by gold miners and resources

The JSE opened marginally up on Thursday morning, supported by gold miners and resources, while banks, platinum, property and financial stocks weighed on it.

Food and drug retailers were down, led by Shoprite, whose chairman had sold another batch of shares in recent weeks.

Shoprite chairman Christo Wiese sold 5-million shares to the value of R1.1bn. On Tuesday, Wiese‚ who resigned as Steinhoff’s executive chairperson on December 15‚ had sold R2.15bn worth of the grocery chain’s shares over three days.

Market focus is on the reaction to Tuesday evening’s resolution from the ANC conference that the party had passed a resolution to change the Constitution to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation.

In the US‚ it still remains unclear as to when the overhauled tax bill will be signed into law. The bill was approved by the US legislature earlier in the week.

At 10.09am, the all share was up 0.14% at 58,116.1 points and the blue-chip top 40 by 0.19%.

Gold miners were up 1.25%, resources by 0.8%,and industrials by 0.31%. Banks were down by 1.04%, platinums by 0.53%, financials by 0.62%, and property stocks by 0.51%. Food and drug retailers dropped 0.8% and general retailers by 0.57%.

BHP Billiton was up by 1.61% to R245.70 and Anglo American by 1.49% to R245.70.

Wescoal was down 7.43% to R1.62.

Imperial Holdings was down 2.29% to R249.95.

FristRand was down 1.81% to R64.02, leading the losses among the big four banks.

Steinhoff was down 15.15% to R3.92 and Shoprite by 2.54% to R211.28.