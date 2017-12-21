JSE gains as Dow opens higher on positive US GDP data

Local equities were largely higher on Thursday after good news about US GDP growth helped Wall Street open stronger. The rand was steady following the close of the ANC elective conference. European markets were mixed.

The latest US commerce department data showed the economy grew in the third quarter at its fastest level since 2015. But in the UK, consumer confidence in December fell to a four-year low. The Bank of Japan has maintained a policy of fiscal stimulus. The S&P 500 was 0.24% higher in early trade but the FTSE 100 was 0.25% lower.

The rand was trading at R12.7168 to the dollar by late afternoon, slightly firmer than its previous close of R12.7452, as jitters subsided over ANC conference resolutions, which appeared to take a more redistributive economic line.

The JSE all-share index closed 1.27% higher at 58,771 points as resources and industrial share gains outweighed losses in some financial counters.

Brent crude oil was marginally lower but still above $64 a barrel after data showing US crude stockpiles fell to a two-year low. Spot gold, at $1,264 an ounce, reflected a steady dollar and a resistance level at $1,269 an ounce, which is proving difficult to breach.

The strength of the JSE’s industrial index reflected a 4.53% firming in heavyweight Naspers to R3,450.67. British American Tobacco added 2.39% to R855.23 and diversified resources giant BHP surged 2.91% to R248.83. Sanlam shed 2.87% to R84.

Pan African’s shares were flat at R2.40 despite news of a wildcat strike by 1,800 workers at its Barberton gold operations over living-out allowances and the dismissal of two union leaders.

Steinhoff International shares, which have been pounded by revelations of accounting over-statements and possible fraud, recovered a little ground in late trade but were still 1.08% lower on the day at R4.57. Shares in Shoprite Holdings dropped 4.91% to R206.15 on an announcement that chairperson Christo Wiese, the biggest shareholder in Steinhoff International, had sold another R1bn in Shoprite shares.