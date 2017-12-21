Global markets take a breather as US tax-reform excitement fades

Global equity markets were suffering a post-party hangover on Thursday as optimism about the consequences of US individual and corporate tax cuts started to ebb.

Similarly in SA, euphoria about Cyril Ramaphosa’s win as ANC president, which had been seen likely to encourage more business-friendly policies, was replaced by anxiety as the party approved a resolution to seek changes to the Constitution to allow for expropriation of land without compensation.

Local political developments and a stronger dollar have pushed the rand away from its strongest recent level of below R12.60 to the dollar, achieved earlier in the week, benefiting rand-hedge shares.

By midday, the JSE’s all-share index was 0.84% higher at 58,522.1 points. Financial shares firmed off earlier weaker levels, with the index adding 0.04%.

European markets were negative for the third successive day, with the DAX 30 down 0.01% and the FTSE 100 trading 0.25% lower. UK consumer confidence fell to a four-year low in December. Asian markets were weaker because of profit-taking after the announcement of US tax cuts, reflected in a 0.11% drop in the Nikkei 225.

Brent crude oil was holding above $64 a barrel after data showing US crude stockpiles fell to a two-year low. Gold was little changed at about $1,265 an ounce on a stronger dollar, although it was earlier boosted by seasonal demand and technical factors.

AngloGold Ashanti rose 0.82% to R119.96 and Harmony Gold 1.97% to R22.21. British American Tobacco gained 1.26% to R845.80 and Sasol 1.13% to R408.66.

Steinhoff International shares continued to track downwards after its revelations of accounting over-statements and possible fraud. They shed 12.12% to R4.10, taking the month’s loss to 92.48%. However, Steinhoff Africa Retail (Star) added 5.67% to R15.85.

Echo Polska Properties, the Polish real-estate investment company, surged 10.04% to R15.35, recovering some of the ground it lost on Wednesday on news that one of its non-executive directors had been arrested in Poland and had resigned.

Capital & Counties Properties added another 1.16% to R51.60 on continued rumours in London that it could be a takeover target. It has appreciated by 6.8% in the past week.