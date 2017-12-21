Futures slightly higher as JSE, Dow and European share markets rise

South African futures were higher on Thursday as the Dow opened in positive territory and diversified miners made good gains on the local bourse.

Banking and financial shares continued to give back some of the gains made following the election of Cyril Ramaphosa as president in the ANC leadership race.

The Dow was 0.34% higher soon after the JSE’s close, with European markets also climbing. The FTSE 100 had gained 0.84% and the DAX 30 0.16%.

The all share closed 1.27% higher at 58,771.80 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 1.59%. General retailers dropped 0.78%, banks 1.04%, financials 0.13%, food and drug retailers 0.44%, and the platinum index 1.39%. Property rose 0.99% and resources 1.7%.

Brent crude oil was marginally lower, but still above $64 a barrel after data showing US crude stockpiles fell to a two-year low. Spot gold, at $1,264 an ounce, reflected a steady dollar and a resistance level of $1,269 an ounce, which is proving difficult to breach.

The top-40 Alsi futures index gained 0.9% to 51,775 points. The number of contracts traded was 41,205, from Wednesday’s 90,712.