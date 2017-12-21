Bonds weaken on land expropriation announcement

South African bonds were slightly weaker on Thursday before midday, while the rand was firmer but off its best levels of the day.

Bonds, which usually track the rand, were steady in earlier trade as the market digested the ANC’s radical policy proposal of land expropriation without compensation.

The party announced this at the conclusion of its policy conference on Wednesday night, with the rand losing about 1.43% against the dollar to R12.75 shortly thereafter.

Bonds caught up with the announcement towards midday.

At 11.35am, the benchmark R186 government bond was bid at 8.69% from Wednesday’s 8.66%.

The rand was at R12.70 to the dollar from R12.75.