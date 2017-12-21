Bonds strengthen in tandem with slightly stronger rand

Bond markets firmed slightly on Thursday as the rand recovered from an initial negative response to the ANC’s decision to seek changes to the Constitution, to allow land expropriation without compensation.

The ANC leadership conference ended late on Wednesday, with the announcement of the new national executive committee. The main messages from the conference were the government’s determination to stamp out corruption and fight poverty and inequality.

At 3.30pm the benchmark R186 was unchanged at 8.66% from Wednesday’s close, having earlier weakened to 8.69%. The rand was at R12.72/$ from Wednesday’s late level of R12.74.

European bond markets were weaker, with traders reported to be taking cautious positions ahead of the Christmas break.

Higher yields resulted from anticipation of significant tax cuts in the US, which would result in a more inflationary environment, interest-rate hikes and uncontrolled government spending. That would require the issuance of new debt in the future.