Markets

Bonds are steady as they track the rand

21 December 2017 - 11:05 Reitumetse Pitso
Bonds. Picture: INVESTORS MONTHLY
South African bonds were steady on Thursday morning, tracking the rand.

The rand weakened to R13.77/$ in earlier trade as the market digested news from the ANC conference that the party had passed a resolution to change the Constitution to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation.

Over the past week, bonds had advanced their gains, tracking the rand after Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa’s electoral victory as the leader of the ANC.

At 9.02am the benchmark R186 government bond was bid at 8.65% from Wednesday’s 8.66%, while the R207 was bid at 7.435% from 7.445%.

The rand was little changed, at R12.7443 to the dollar from R12.7452.

The bid on 10-year US treasuries was at 2.4819% from 2.4673%.

Trading is beginning to thin ahead of the Christmas long weekend.

In the US, it still remains unclear as to when the overhauled tax bill will be signed into law, after it was approved by the US legislature, the Dow Jones Newswires reported.

