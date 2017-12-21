Blitzbear? Flurry bear? Bumblebear?

Hong Kong — Bitcoin has yet to redefine the global payments system. But it could raise questions about how to define a bear market.

Stock strategists — and financial journalists — typically use a 20% tumble from a high as the trigger for calling a bear market. Bitcoin at one point on Wednesday met that description, according to Bloomberg’s composite price. The low for the day was 20% below the record, set way back ... on Monday.

It marks the first time for bitcoin to slide into bear-market territory since ... last month. There have now been three bear-market dips for bitcoin just since August.

By contrast, the S&P 500 index of stocks last saw a bear market in 2009. When Wells Fargo, the American bank with a market capitalisation roughly the size of bitcoin, last saw a bear market for its shares the drop took more than a year to materialise — from July 2015 to October 2016.

The latest bitcoin slide comes amid a whirlwind of news in crypto-land, including a rising profile for rival bitcoin cash and the bankruptcy of a South Korean exchange that suffered a cyber attack. For those who bought at the start of the year, the consolation for being in a bear market is that they’re still up more than 1,600%.

Bloomberg