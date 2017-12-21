Markets

Blitzbear? Flurry bear? Bumblebear?

Bitcoin has experienced its third bear market since August 2017

21 December 2017 - 11:13 Eric Lam
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Hong Kong — Bitcoin has yet to redefine the global payments system. But it could raise questions about how to define a bear market.

Stock strategists — and financial journalists — typically use a 20% tumble from a high as the trigger for calling a bear market. Bitcoin at one point on Wednesday met that description, according to Bloomberg’s composite price. The low for the day was 20% below the record, set way back ... on Monday.

It marks the first time for bitcoin to slide into bear-market territory since ... last month. There have now been three bear-market dips for bitcoin just since August.

By contrast, the S&P 500 index of stocks last saw a bear market in 2009. When Wells Fargo, the American bank with a market capitalisation roughly the size of bitcoin, last saw a bear market for its shares the drop took more than a year to materialise — from July 2015 to October 2016.

The latest bitcoin slide comes amid a whirlwind of news in crypto-land, including a rising profile for rival bitcoin cash and the bankruptcy of a South Korean exchange that suffered a cyber attack. For those who bought at the start of the year, the consolation for being in a bear market is that they’re still up more than 1,600%.

Bloomberg

BARRY RITHOLTZ: When to sell Bitcoin - a strategy

'I have no opinion on crypto valuations. Rather, this is simply a framework for those fortunate folks who want an answer to the issue above'
Business
2 days ago

JAMIE CARR: Still more juice to be made from bitcoin

There may still be a bit more juice to be made from bitcoin while the enthusiasm lasts, while the normally festive streets of Stellenbosch may well ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Singapore’s financial regulator warns on cryptocurrency frenzy

Global bitcoin prices have soared about 20-fold this year, with the cryptocurrency trading above $18,000 on Tuesday
World
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
Rand calms after week of volatility
Markets
2.
Rand dives 1.4% after ANC land threat
Markets
3.
Bitcoin tumble a ‘reality check’
Markets
4.
Rand retraces gains after land expropriation ...
Markets
5.
GADFLY: From bitcoin to BigBoobsCoin, ...
Markets

Related Articles

BARRY RITHOLTZ: When to sell Bitcoin - a strategy
Business

JAMIE CARR: Still more juice to be made from bitcoin
Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs

Bitcoin tumbles on news of South Korean exchange’s bankruptcy
Markets

Singapore’s financial regulator warns on cryptocurrency frenzy
World / Asia

Compare cryptocurrencies to stocks
Money & Investing

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.