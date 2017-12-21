Markets

Bitcoin Investment Trust tumbles 41%, more than the drop in bitcoin itself

21 December 2017 - 18:41 Camila Russo
Picture: 123RF
New York — Bitcoin’s worst three-day slide in more than a month is spilling over to the structured note that tracks its price.

Shares in Bitcoin Investment Trust have tumbled 41% since Monday, more than double the drop in the crypto-currency. The publicly traded vehicle’s price exceeded the value of the bitcoin it holds by almost 100% three days ago; the gap now stands at 53%.

Bitcion fell 2.6% to $15,782 as of 10.29am in New York. It’s still up 1,600% this year. The slide comes as investors bid up the price of other digital coins, such as bitcoin cash and ripple. There’s also been intense investor interest in small companies that have rebranded to focus on all things "crypto".

The discrepancy in the price and net asset value at Bitcoin Investment Trust had attracted Citron Research, a short seller run by Andrew Left. He said the dislocation gave any savvy trader a chance to profit by betting that the gap will shrink, adding that it’s caused by investors scrambling to get access to bitcoin without understanding how the structured note works.

John Spallanzani at GFI Securities says the gap exists because retail investors have few chances to get access to bitcoin, increasing demand. Professional traders and larger institutions are more likely to buy newly created derivatives, which have only served to boost optimism that Wall Street is embracing crypto-currencies, he said.

EDITORIAL: Bitcoin bubble pays off

Forget Naspers or Richemont — the clear investment winner for this year has been bitcoin, the unfathomable cryptocurrency that has risen 2,346%
Opinion
2 days ago

Blitzbear? Flurry bear? Bumblebear?

Bitcoin has experienced its third bear market since August 2017, raising questions about the traditional definitions and triggers for calling a bear ...
Markets
2 days ago

BARRY RITHOLTZ: When to sell Bitcoin - a strategy

'I have no opinion on crypto valuations. Rather, this is simply a framework for those fortunate folks who want an answer to the issue above'
Business
2 days ago

JAMIE CARR: Still more juice to be made from bitcoin

There may still be a bit more juice to be made from bitcoin while the enthusiasm lasts, while the normally festive streets of Stellenbosch may well ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Bitcoin tumbles on news of South Korean exchange’s bankruptcy

Youbit has closed and is entering bankruptcy proceedings after being hacked, rattling the bitcoin market — but the cryptocurrency has recouped some ...
Markets
3 days ago

