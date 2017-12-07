WATCH: Good news on the business confidence front

The local currency strengthens slightly to R14.67/$ after Ramaphosa keeps key members of his clean-up team
How the president can appease his party while striving to fix the country
Public protector says claims of bias by Pravin Gordhan are not backed up by evidence
The party increased its support from 6.35% to 10.79% and is now mulling future coalitions
FNB is the third of the big four banks to react to increasing competition by cutting fees or launching new zero-fee accounts
SA's consumer confidence picked up due to reduced load-shedding and post-election optimism
In his first public comments since starting the investigation in May 2017 the US special counsel says justice department policy prevented criminal charges
Semenya stands by her stance that she will not take medication to lower her naturally occurring high levels of testosterone
SA carbon tax to kick off in June. This will add 9c a litre to the petrol price and 10c to the diesel price
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.