Rand settles into narrow band amid few fresh market drivers

The rand was little changed on Thursday morning amid a lack of fresh drivers.

TreasuryOne dealer Phillip Pearce characterised the muted price action as the “calm before the storm”, pointing to looming ratings decisions by S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s on the SA’s sovereign debt.

“Not only is S&P in the country but Moody’s have made an unscheduled visit, which should set the alarm bells off that a downgrade may happen sooner than later,” Pearce said in an e-mailed note.

The relative stability in the rand comes after two weeks of intense volatility, caused mainly by the medium-term budget policy statement, which economists said increased the chance of a credit downgrade.

By some estimates, SA could lose at least R100bn in bond outflows if the country’s local-currency debt is downgraded.

The immediate effect could play out in a much weaker rand and local bonds, a scenario that could force the Reserve Bank to consider increasing interest rates.

But some analysts argue that markets, which tend to be forward looking in their approach, have already absorbed a downgrade to sub-investment grade.

Higher bond yields could provide a window of opportunity for yield-seeking investors.

Moody’s and S&P, which are expected to announce their ratings in about two weeks, could choose to wait until after the outcome of a crucial ANC’s conference in December.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC MP Nkosazana-Dlamini Zuma are regarded as the frontrunners in the succession battle for the ANC’s top job.

At 9.58am, the rand was R14.1427 to the dollar from R14.1559, at R16.4128 to the euro from R16.4148 and at R18.5907 to the pound from R18.5704

The euro was at $1.1605 from $1.1596.