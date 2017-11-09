Markets

Rand holds steady on a softer dollar

09 November 2017 - 12:24 Reitumetse Pitso
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

The rand was steady against the dollar, trading in narrow ranges just before midday on Thursday.

The currency had been trading in a compact range, with support around the R14.14/$ level in the later part of the morning, as the dollar struggled for direction on reports of possible delays in US tax reforms.

Analysts were concerned that further delays with the tax reform plan could result in less effective results.

FXTM research analyst Lukman Otunuga, said as concerns rose over possible delays in the US tax reforms, equity bears could make an unwelcome appearance, consequently exposing global stocks to downside risks, sparking risk aversion.

Momentum SP Reid analysts said while the rand remained within a fairly compact range, the short-term rate of change exhibited a marginal improvement.

At 11.30am‚ the rand was R14.1577 to the dollar from R14.1559‚ at R16.4248 to the euro from R16.4148 and at R18.5598 to the pound from R18.5704.

The euro was at $1.1601 from $1.1596.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
JSE likely to rebound on Thursday
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE slightly lower as Naspers falls ...
Markets
3.
Rand firms as investors gauge political risk
Markets
4.
Gold edges higher on softer dollar
Markets
5.
Oil is stable, but traders warn that recent rally ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.