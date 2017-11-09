Markets

JSE turns weaker amid signs of profit-taking

09 November 2017 - 14:15 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: JSE
Picture: JSE

The JSE turned weaker at lunchtime on Thursday, signalling a drop in the momentum that has carried the all share to a series of record highs over recent weeks.

The local share market has made large gains between June and now, with the all share gaining a hefty 18% during that period, as it played catch-up with other world markets.

The big moves within this relatively short time period render the market vulnerable to a pullback, at least in the short term. “Markets are pausing to take stock before making their next move. We have been caught up in a strong global environment,” etfSA strategist and adviser Nerina Visser said.

The all share was off 0.30% at 59,895.60 points at lunchtime, with all the main indices, apart from property, tracking lower.

Europe’s leading markets were relatively flat at midday, amid a lack of fresh drivers.

Oanda senior market analyst Craig Erlam said in a note that evidence suggested the “buy the dip mentality” was alive and well in the markets — but any corrections, however small, were likely to be welcomed by investors who craved more volatility.

AngloGold Ashanti was off 1.51% to R137.32 and Gold Fields 1.91% to R56.55, while Kumba Iron Ore bucked the general trend, rising 1.26% to R295.69.

Consumer goods retailer Steinhoff was off 1.26% to R58.55 and TFG shed 1.62% to R138.18.

AVI lost 1.15% to R97.23 and Pioneer Foods 3.16% to R116.21.

Investment group Brait dropped 2.93% to R47.68 and Reinet Investments 1.11% to R30.21.

Construction group Stefanutti Stocks leapt 5.08% to R3.10, despite earlier reporting a 15% drop in first-half headline earnings.

© Business Day

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
JSE likely to rebound on Thursday
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE slightly lower as Naspers falls ...
Markets
3.
Rand settles into narrow band amid few fresh ...
Markets
4.
Rand firms as investors gauge political risk
Markets
5.
Gold edges higher on softer dollar
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.