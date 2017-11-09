JSE turns weaker amid signs of profit-taking

The JSE turned weaker at lunchtime on Thursday, signalling a drop in the momentum that has carried the all share to a series of record highs over recent weeks.

The local share market has made large gains between June and now, with the all share gaining a hefty 18% during that period, as it played catch-up with other world markets.

The big moves within this relatively short time period render the market vulnerable to a pullback, at least in the short term. “Markets are pausing to take stock before making their next move. We have been caught up in a strong global environment,” etfSA strategist and adviser Nerina Visser said.

The all share was off 0.30% at 59,895.60 points at lunchtime, with all the main indices, apart from property, tracking lower.

Europe’s leading markets were relatively flat at midday, amid a lack of fresh drivers.

Oanda senior market analyst Craig Erlam said in a note that evidence suggested the “buy the dip mentality” was alive and well in the markets — but any corrections, however small, were likely to be welcomed by investors who craved more volatility.

AngloGold Ashanti was off 1.51% to R137.32 and Gold Fields 1.91% to R56.55, while Kumba Iron Ore bucked the general trend, rising 1.26% to R295.69.

Consumer goods retailer Steinhoff was off 1.26% to R58.55 and TFG shed 1.62% to R138.18.

AVI lost 1.15% to R97.23 and Pioneer Foods 3.16% to R116.21.

Investment group Brait dropped 2.93% to R47.68 and Reinet Investments 1.11% to R30.21.

Construction group Stefanutti Stocks leapt 5.08% to R3.10, despite earlier reporting a 15% drop in first-half headline earnings.

© Business Day