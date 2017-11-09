Markets

JSE opens higher as better commodity prices support miners

Despite holding above 60,000 points, JSE trade has been lacklustre so far this week as the market eyes global developments

09 November 2017 - 10:34 Maarten Mittner
Picture: JSE
Picture: JSE

The JSE opened firmer on Thursday as miners and retailers were early gainers on upbeat Asian markets.

The Hang Seng was up 0.86% and the Shanghai Composite 0.36%. The Nikkei 225 softened 0.20%.

Higher commodity prices supported miners, with banks and financials benefiting from a stable rand, which traded at R14.16/$ from R14.1559.

Platinum rose 0.33% to $933.32 an ounce and gold 0.24% to $1,284.3. Brent crude added 0.17% to $63.59 a barrel.

Despite holding above 60,000 points, JSE trade has been lacklustre so far this week as the market eyes global developments.

The Dow closed flat for the third successive session on Wednesday as optimism over US President Donald Trump’s tax reforms receded.

“Sentiment regarding the US tax reforms continued to ebb and flow on whether it would be a positive boost sooner or later to the US economy,” TreasuryOne currency dealer Phillip Pearce said.

At 9.31am the all share was 0.32% up at 60.267.30 and the blue-chip top 40 0.37% at 53,927.30. Platinums rose 0.78%, resources 0.71%, property 0.58% and financials 0.32%.

BHP was up 1.24% to R274.30, Sasol added 0.58% to R433.36, Richemont rose 0.73% to R129.91 and

Northam Platinum was 3.34% up at R52.60.

Brait dropped 1.2% to R48.53 after gaining 2.8% on Wednesday. It earlier issued a trading statement in which it reassured investors its UK clothing chain New Look remained solvent, albeit at a lower value stated in 2015.

Among financials Liberty Holdings added 1.06% to R112.89 and MMI Holdings 1.03% to R19.65.

Steinhoff shed a further 0.71% to R58.75 after falling 4.2% on Wednesday. This followed reports that the retail group had failed to disclose its 2015 acquisition of a Swiss company to shareholders, in breach of European laws, but the company denied any wrongdoing.

“All reporting requirements have been met. This has been confirmed by our internal legal team and external experts,” CEO Markus Jooste said on Thursday in a statement.

Star‚ which incorporates Steinhoff’s African retail operations‚ rose 1.17% to R24.29.

Among property stocks Nepi Rockcastle rose 1.21% to R201.41 and Resilient 1.77% to R144.10.

Rebosis rose 4.94% to R10.19 after reporting ordinary share dividends grew 7.4% for the year to end-August.

Investment holding group Tradehold jumped 5.03% to R18.38 after reporting interim net asset value per share to end-August rose 34% to 124.1 pence.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE slightly lower as Naspers falls ...
Markets
2.
Rand firms as investors gauge political risk
Markets
3.
JSE likely to rebound on Thursday
Markets
4.
JSE softens, but scrapes in above 60,000 points, ...
Markets
5.
Oil is stable, but traders warn that recent rally ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.