JSE opens higher as better commodity prices support miners

The JSE opened firmer on Thursday as miners and retailers were early gainers on upbeat Asian markets.

The Hang Seng was up 0.86% and the Shanghai Composite 0.36%. The Nikkei 225 softened 0.20%.

Higher commodity prices supported miners, with banks and financials benefiting from a stable rand, which traded at R14.16/$ from R14.1559.

Platinum rose 0.33% to $933.32 an ounce and gold 0.24% to $1,284.3. Brent crude added 0.17% to $63.59 a barrel.

Despite holding above 60,000 points, JSE trade has been lacklustre so far this week as the market eyes global developments.

The Dow closed flat for the third successive session on Wednesday as optimism over US President Donald Trump’s tax reforms receded.

“Sentiment regarding the US tax reforms continued to ebb and flow on whether it would be a positive boost sooner or later to the US economy,” TreasuryOne currency dealer Phillip Pearce said.

At 9.31am the all share was 0.32% up at 60.267.30 and the blue-chip top 40 0.37% at 53,927.30. Platinums rose 0.78%, resources 0.71%, property 0.58% and financials 0.32%.

BHP was up 1.24% to R274.30, Sasol added 0.58% to R433.36, Richemont rose 0.73% to R129.91 and

Northam Platinum was 3.34% up at R52.60.

Brait dropped 1.2% to R48.53 after gaining 2.8% on Wednesday. It earlier issued a trading statement in which it reassured investors its UK clothing chain New Look remained solvent, albeit at a lower value stated in 2015.

Among financials Liberty Holdings added 1.06% to R112.89 and MMI Holdings 1.03% to R19.65.

Steinhoff shed a further 0.71% to R58.75 after falling 4.2% on Wednesday. This followed reports that the retail group had failed to disclose its 2015 acquisition of a Swiss company to shareholders, in breach of European laws, but the company denied any wrongdoing.

“All reporting requirements have been met. This has been confirmed by our internal legal team and external experts,” CEO Markus Jooste said on Thursday in a statement.

Star‚ which incorporates Steinhoff’s African retail operations‚ rose 1.17% to R24.29.

Among property stocks Nepi Rockcastle rose 1.21% to R201.41 and Resilient 1.77% to R144.10.

Rebosis rose 4.94% to R10.19 after reporting ordinary share dividends grew 7.4% for the year to end-August.

Investment holding group Tradehold jumped 5.03% to R18.38 after reporting interim net asset value per share to end-August rose 34% to 124.1 pence.