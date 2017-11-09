JSE likely to rebound on Thursday

The JSE looks likely to rebound on Thursday from Wednesday’s 0.17% stumble, judging from Asian markets trading ahead of the local bourse’s opening.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index was up 1.16%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index added 0.91% and Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 index gained 0.52%.

Tradehold, the UK-focused investment holding company controlled by retail tycoon Christo Wiese, said on October 20 that it expected to report on Thursday its net asset value per share for the six months to end-August grew by up to 40.5%.

Sephaku said on November 1 that it expected to report on Thursday that headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to end-September had declined by up to 44%.

Sephaku owns 36% of the South African operation of Nigerian cement maker Dangote, which recently reported it increased revenue by 14.2% to R657m in the September quarter.

Dangote SA achieved a quarterly profit of R32m, turning the loss of R16m for the six months ended June 30 into a profit of R16m for the nine months to end-September, Sephaku’s trading update said.

Construction group Stefanutti Stocks said on October 18 that it expected to report on Thursday that HEPS declined by between 10% and 20%.

Diamond miner Trans Hex’s share price has fallen 31% to R2 since it warned shareholders on Tuesday that it expected to report on Thursday a headline loss per share for the six months to end-September of 195.1c from the matching period’s HEPS of 31.4c.

Trans Hex said its net asset value per share had fallen to R1.42, nearly a quarter of the R5.40 reported for the six months to September 30 2016.

Statistics SA is scheduled to release September’s mining production and sales figures at 11.30am and manufacturing production and sales at 1.30pm.

Investec Bank economist Annabel Bishop said she expected mining production to show annual growth of 7.3% and manufacturing to have grown 1.4%.

"Higher commodity prices and the rebound in global merchandise trade have aided the performance of the local mining and manufacturing sectors. However, despite the more favourable global backdrop, as the global economy experiences a synchronised upswing on the higher levels of trade, industrial production and investment, growth in the local mining and manufacturing sectors has been constrained by weak domestic demand and depressed business," Bishop said in a note e-mailed on Friday.