Bonds steady in lacklustre trade

South African bonds were flat on Thursday morning, tracking a stable rand in subdued trade.

Local market trade has been lacklustre as markets wait on ratings agencies S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s to rate SA’s sovereign debt. The market is also awaiting the outcome of the ANC’s elective conference in December.

Market sentiment remains bearish, following last month’s disappointing medium-term budget policy statement.

The bond market previously saw investors selling assets, but confidence seems to be returning.

Rand Merchant Bank analyst Gordon Kerr said that while bonds traded higher on Wednesday, the price action was choppy. “It’s hard to gauge a direction of the market at this stage but the general sentiment remains very bearish.”

At 9.03am the benchmark R186 government bond was unchanged from Wednesday’s 9.26% and the R207 was bid at 7.99% from 7.97%.

The rand was at R14.1602 to the dollar from R14.1559.