Rand slightly firmer as volatility subsides

The rand was relatively firmer on Wednesday morning, showing early signs of stability after two weeks of extreme volatility.

Short-term catalysts were few and far between, but developments around planned US tax reforms appeared to catch traders’ attention.

"Global markets continue to gyrate despite the empty data and events calendar," Rand Merchant Bank currency strategists said in an e-mail note.

"The dollar was the big-mover yesterday, first surging on hopes of US tax reform then reversing on speculation that corporate tax cuts might only kick in after a year’s delay."

Tax reforms form a key pillar of US President Donald Trump’s economic agenda, which analysts have said could push up inflation, thus inviting more interest rates that would boost the dollar.

Any further strength in the greenback could by default put more pressure on the rand, which is also labouring under increased political and economic pressure.

The uncertainty over the outcome of the ANC’s elective conference in December is keeping some market participants cautious.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC MP Nkosazana-Dlamini Zuma are regarded as the frontrunners in the succession battle for the ANC’s top job.

At 9.43am, the rand was R14.1897 to the dollar from R14.2307, at R16.4618 to the euro from R16.4942 and at R18.6643 to the pound from R18.7388.

The euro was at $1.1601 from $1.1589.