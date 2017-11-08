Rand holds steady at recent weaker levels

The rand was stable against a softer dollar on Wednesday just before midday.

Delays by the Republicans in the US Congress in passing a tax overhaul has created uncertainty among investors on whether it will happen any time soon.

While there is still confidence that the US Federal Reserve will continue with its interest-rate raising plans, the dollar is expected to lose some of its recent gains on fears of a economic growth setback.

Emerging-market currencies are mostly firmer on the softer dollar, but fears of instability in some of their economies have contributed to keeping their gains in check.

Investors are also wary about emerging-market bonds, with a decline in interest seen at Tuesday’s weekly South African government bond auction.

Fears of a looming credit-rating downgrade and uncertainties over the outcome of the ANC’s elective conference in December continue to weigh on the rand. However, the rate at which the currency has been dropping appears to be stabilising.

At 11.30am‚ the rand was R14.2058 to the dollar from R14.2307‚ at R16.4821 to the euro from R16.4942 and at R18.6612 to the pound from R18.7388.

The euro was at $1.1603 from $1.1589.