Rand firms as investors gauge political risk

The rand was stronger against major global currencies on Wednesday afternoon, gaining most against sterling, amid the UK government’s failure to make significant progress in its Brexit talks.

In the absence of major data releases this week, political sentiment has come to the fore, with local and international political issues expected to drive the market.

Analysts expect looming credit-rating reviews, and uncertainties over the outcome of the ANC’s elective conference in December to continue to weigh on the rand.

In the UK, Prime Minister Theresa May was struggling to rein in her cabinet, while markets were also watching US President Donald Trump’s visit to Asia, said TreasuryOne currency dealer Phillip Pearce.

May was on the brink of losing her second minister in a week, and her position was already seen by many as untenable in the aftermath of her disastrous election campaign, said Oanda analyst Craig Erlam.

At 3.01pm‚ the rand was at R14.1784 to the dollar from R14.2307‚ at R16.4297 to the euro from R16.4942 and at R18.5805 to the pound from R18.7388.

The euro was at $1.1588 from $1.1589.