JSE softens, but scrapes in above 60,000 points, as market awaits direction

The JSE was a little weaker on Wednesday, with gains by banks and gold miners offset by Naspers, which gave up some of its recent gains.

Naspers lost 2.03% to R3,558.99, but has been buoyed in recent sessions by gains by Hong Kong-listed Tencent, in which it holds a sizable share. It is still up 2.56% this week.

Volumes on the local bourse were slightly lower than the daily average of R20bn at R16bn. Global markets were mixed, and mostly little changed. The firmer rand lifted banks, while gold miners gained on a firmer metal price.

The rand has been the biggest driver of market direction this week, while data releases have been sparse. The market is eyeing a host of ongoing local and international and domestic political issues, including Brexit negotiations and US President Donald Trump’s visit to Asia.

Locally, reports that President Jacob Zuma is set to announce a plan for free higher education have raised further concerns about the government’s overspending, ahead of ratings-agency reviews by S&P Global and Moody’s later this month.

At an estimated cost of about R40bn a year, free education would probably be enough to cause rating agencies — S&P at least — to downgrade the country on November 24, unless government spending was cut elsewhere, said Rand Merchant Bank currency strategist John Cairns.

The all share fell 0.17% to 60,078 points and the top 40 0.19%.

Banks added 0.82% and the gold index 0.9%. Platinums dropped 1.09% and industrials 0.51%.

Kumba Iron Ore dropped 2.67% to R292, while Assore gained 2.95% to R331.50.

Rand hedge British American Tobacco added 0.95% to R924.30, while Anheuser-Busch InBev was off 0.89% to R1,665.05.

Standard Bank gained 1.11% to R167.90 and RMB Holdings 2.19% to R64.84.

Telkom rose 2.58% to R53.59 and MTN 2.31% to R127.81.

UK-focused investment group Brait gained 2.8% to R49.12, after issuing a trading statement late on Tuesday in which it re-assured investors its UK clothing chain New Look remained solvent.

Indluplace dropped 0.42% to R9.45, after earlier reporting that its full-year dividend rose 5.6% to 97.75c per share‚ in line with its guidance.

Steinhoff was off 4.2% to R59.30, after reports that the retail group had failed to disclose its 2015 acquisition of a Swiss company to shareholders, in breach of European laws, but the company has denied any wrongdoing. Star‚ which incorporates Steinhoff’s African retail operations‚ fell 1.6% to R24.01.

Investment holding group Tradehold lost 1.52% to R17.50, ahead of results for the six-months to end-August on Thursday. It said in October that it expected net asset value per share to increase by between 25.5% and 40.5%, or between 23.6p and 37.5p.

Shortly after the JSE closed, the Dow was off 0.15%, while in Europe the FTSE 100 was up 0.09% but the CAC 40 had lost 0.34%.

At the same time, platinum was up 0.73% to $932.36 an ounce and gold 0.7% to $1,284.20, while Brent crude was off 0.3% to $63.31.