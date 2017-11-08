JSE opens slightly lower in subdued trade after three days of gains

The JSE all share opened marginally lower on Wednesday but held above 60,000 points after three days of gains, as retail and property stocks trended lower.

Volumes were low at the opening, promising a more sedate session with only a few companies set to report results.

Platinums were marginally higher as the platinum price rose 0.24% to $927.32 an ounce at the opening. Gold was slightly up at $1,277.4 an ounce.

The Dow closed flat on Tuesday and Asian markets provided little guidance in mixed trade. The Nikkei 225 was 0.10% lower but the Shanghai Composite rose 0.06%.

Global markets were waiting for further clarity on President Donald Trump’s tax-reform plan after reports indicated that Senate Republican leaders were considering a one-year delay in the implementation of a major corporate tax cut to comply with Senate rules, FxPro reported.

The rand was flat after closing at R14.2307 to the dollar in the previous session.

The market didn’t take kindly to news that Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba would meet the World Bank on the proposed nuclear power deal, and the rand extended its losses, analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking analysts said.

At 9.30am the all share was 0.18% lower at 60,076.3 points and the bluechip top 40 was down 0.13%. General retailers shed 0.43%, resources 0.24%, industrials 0.20% and property 0.11%. Gold rose 0.23% and banks 0.20%.

Anglo American shed 0.71% to R277.09.

Sibanye was up 0.82% to R19.70.

Lonmin shed 1.66% to R13.01 among platinums. Northam gained 1.795 to R53.39.

Among banks Nedbank rose 0.51% to R210.82 and FirstRand 0.42% to R52.72.

Among retailers Mr Price took a breather after a strong performance on Tuesday, losing 0.65% to R191, while TFG was off 1.88% to R140.

Among property stocks IndluPlace shed 0.42% to R9.45. The group reported annual dividend growth of 5.6% for the year to end-September.

Naspers was off 0.36% to R3,619.40.

Among the hospital stocks Mediclinic added 0.29% to R110.61 and Netcare 1.14% to R24.80.

Sappi rose 1.16% to R93.98.