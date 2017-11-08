JSE may get poor directions from TripAdvisor on Tuesday

The JSE may take a breather from three trading days of gains on Wednesday, taking its cue from Nasdaq, which was dragged down by online travel agents on Tuesday.

TripAdvisor’s share price crashed 23.2% to $30.35 and Priceline’s 13.52% to $1,645.72 after the internet-based booking services released quarterly results.

TripAdvisor blamed a faster than expected shift to mobile along with the hurricanes that hit the US during its reporting period for its revenue failing to meet market expectations.

The online booking services dragged Nasdaq down 0.27% on Tuesday, which in turn saw Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 fall 0.28% and Taiwan Stock Exchange’s TSEC index fell 0.2%.

Chinese stocks were buoyed by October’s balance of trade figures, which showed exports grew 6.9% and imports grew 17.2%.

The Shanghai composite index rose 0.54% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.3%.

Mazor, which manufactures metal door and window frames, warned shareholders on October 30 that it expected to report on Wednesday that basic and headline earnings per share for the six months to end-August had shrunk to about a tenth of the matching period’s 21c.