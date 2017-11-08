JSE cools off a bit after record-breaking run

The JSE paused for breath on Wednesday, edging lower after hitting a series of record highs over the past few days.

The all share was off 0.24% to 60,037.90 points at lunchtime, while the top 40 index had shed 0.22%.

In the absence of key catalysts, markets appeared content to book profits in some of the recently high-flying stocks, including Kumba Iron Ore and Sasol.

Consumer goods retailer Steinhoff hogged the spotlight for the wrong reasons yet again, after Reuters claimed in a report that the company did not tell investors about almost $1bn in transactions with a related company, as required by regulators in Germany where it has a primary listing.

As a result, its shares were last down 4% to R59.40, in a sell-off that also affected its recently unbundled Steinhoff Retail Africa (Star).

"Investors would generally choose to stay away from [Steinhoff] until there is some clarity about this accounting issue, which, unfortunately, is not the first one to hit the company," said Nick Kunze, stockbroker at Bridge Fund Managers.

In the resources sector, pressure continued to pile on Lonmin, which delayed the publication of its results last week, raising speculation that the company could be in trouble. Its shares were down another 5.06% to R12.56, and have now lost about 38% since Friday.

Europe’s leading markets were little changed at midday, following a similarly lacklustre session in Asia, where equities were mixed.

"In the absence of meaningful economic data, market participants will continue to focus on the likelihood of [US] tax reform in the weeks ahead, as a driving force for participation in risk assets," Momentum Securities analysts said in a note.

Kumba Iron Ore was off 2.85% to R291.44, after having risen about 8% last week. African Rainbow Minerals shed 2.19% to R126.96.

Naspers lost 1.72% to R3,570, while Telkom recovered 2.01% to R53.29.

Star fell 2.13% to R23.88.

Mediclinic International, which has endured a torrid year on the market, recovered 2.4% to R112.94. It is down just more than 13% in 2017.

Mondi plc was up 1.97% to R342.89 and Sappi 1.78% to R94.55.

British American Tobacco gained 1.12% to R925.88

Group Five recovered 1.97% to R11.88 while PPC shed 2.77% to R7.02.

Private equity group Brait gained 2.97% to R49.20. It is, however, still down more than 44% this year.