Gold takes heart as possible delay to US tax plan sends dollar weaker

Bengaluru — Gold prices nudged higher on Wednesday, as the dollar slipped following a media report that suggested a delay in the implementation of a major corporate tax cut under a crucial US tax reforms plan.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,277.94/oz as of 4.26am GMT. It fell about 0.5% on Tuesday.

US gold futures for December delivery gained 0.2% to $1,278.40.

Senate Republican leaders were considering a one-year delay in implementing the centrepiece tax cut to comply with Senate rules, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified sources. Republicans, who hold a slim majority in the US House of Representatives, forged ahead on Tuesday with legislation to reshape the US tax code, which the Democrats have blasted as a giveaway to corporations and the rich. Senate Republicans are expected to unveil their own tax bill at the end of the week, and early indications suggest it could differ significantly from the House legislation.

"Gold began on the front foot this morning with the dollar sold off aggressively," MKS PAMP trader Alex Thorndike said in a note.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.1%.

Thorndike said that "$1,280/oz-$1,285/oz remains the ceiling for now and it will be interesting to see whether this Washington Post article can generate some upward momentum today in Europe and New York".

An anti-graft purge in Saudi Arabia and US President Donald Trump’s visit to South Korea amid tension with the North could boost prices of bullion, analysts said.

"While the fundamentals are showing that gold prices should fall into 2018, these geopolitical events could cloud the fundamentals," OCBC analyst Barnabas Gan said.

Trump said on Wednesday the US would defend itself and its allies against Pyongyang’s nuclear threat, warning its leader that nuclear weapons it is developing "are not making you safer, they are putting your regime in grave danger".

Saudi Arabia’s anti-corruption campaign, led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is being seen by critics as a populist power grab, but as an overdue attack on the sleaze of a moneyed ultra-elite by ordinary Saudis.

"The fact that oil has now broken out on the charts bodes well for further gains and gold could get pulled up with crude," said INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir.

Crude oil prices dipped on Wednesday, although they were still not far off from near two-and-a-half year highs reached earlier this week.

Meanwhile, holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.14% to 844.27 tonnes on Tuesday.

In other precious metals, silver rose 0.3% to $17.01/oz. Platinum was up 0.1% at $923.40/oz, while palladium gained 0.3% to $995.50/oz.

Reuters