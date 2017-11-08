Global technologies in full swing

Markets

Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments chose Steinhoff International Holdings NV as his stock pick of the day, although they have been under significant pressure in Germany, their US matters firms needs a significant turnaround and whilst everything else looks pretty high at the moment Crail thinks that there's a lot of value to be had in Steinhoff.

Jean-Pierre Verster from Fairtree Capital chose Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd., they manufacture the silicon wafer chips used for the cell phones, virtual currency cards, laptops etc. Since these increase year on year Jean-Pierre would rather buy their shares than purchase the "way too expensive" shares sold by the likes of Nvidia who manufacture cards used for virtual currency.

Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments chose STEINHOFF / R61.90 / +0.23% as his stock pick of the day and Jean-Pierre Verster from Fairtree Capital chose Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. / 244.00TWD / +1.88%

