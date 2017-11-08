Bonds weaken despite firmer rand, as investors eye local political risk

South African bonds were softer shortly before midday on Wednesday, despite a firmer rand, as political risk and SA’s fiscal woes weighed on the market.

Analysts said interest in local bonds remained slightly subdued, but was still evident despite a host of domestic issues.

Reports that President Jacob Zuma may announce a "shock" plan for free tertiary education spooked the market on Tuesday. There is increased concern that government overspending may result in further downgrades of SA’s sovereign debt later in November.

Last week the bond market experienced its biggest weekly outflow since November 2016 — about R8bn — following a disappointing medium-term budget policy statement, but bonds have staged a recovery this week.

Total demand at Tuesday’s weekly government auction dropped by about R3bn from last week’s R10.2bn, which was probably not surprising given this week’s announcement by the Treasury of the 25% increase in issuance starting from next week, Rand Merchant Bank analyst Deon Kohlmeyer said.

It was going to be very interesting to see how the extra R650m affected clearing levels from next week onwards, he said.

At 11.30am the R186 benchmark bond was bid at 9.195% from Tuesday’s 9.18% and the R207 at 7.91% from 7.89%.

The rand was at R14.2058 from R14.2307.