Bonds weaken as political factors keep market on back foot

South African bonds were weaker on Wednesday afternoon as local political factors influenced market sentiment, while the rand was marginally stronger to the dollar.

The benchmark R186 government bond struggled to hold on to a weekly best level of 9.175%, amid renewed concern about rising government debt.

Sasfin Wealth’s Ashley Dickinson said the good done earlier in the week started to unravel in after-hours trade, as newswires reported on a meeting between Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba and the World Bank, ostensibly to discuss financing options for a nuclear plan.

“This, after the same minister gave the markets and investors some assurances that the [nuclear] programme was unaffordable and essentially off the table,” Dickinson said.

At 3pm, the R186 was bid 9.27% from 9.18% and the R207 was at 7.99% from 7.89%.

The rand was at R14.1764 to the dollar from R14.2307.

Local bonds were also under pressure amid reports that President Jacob Zuma may announce a “shock” plan for free tertiary education, which spooked the market on Tuesday. There is increased concern that government overspending may result in further downgrades of SA’s sovereign debt later in November.

In the US, treasury yields fell marginally amid indications President Donald Trump’s tax reform plan may not get an early passage through Congress, with some indications it could take up to another year. This halted further dollar gains with the greenback flat at $1.1588 to the euro.

The US 10-year was at 2.3067% from 2.3157%.