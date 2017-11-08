Bonds lose ground in quite trade

South African bonds were weaker on Wednesday morning while the rand traded slightly firmer against the dollar in quiet trade.

The rand, which bonds usually track, has stabilised, easing up on its recent weakening trend.

The bond market, however, remains under pressure, with investors wary of local bonds.

Last week the bond market experienced its biggest weekly outflow since November 2016, following a disappointing medium-term budget policy statement. The weekly demand for bonds at Tuesday’s auction was also subdued.

Rand Merchant Bank analyst Deon Kohlmeyer said demand dropped by about R3bn from last week’s R10.2bn.

At 9.04am the R186 benchmark bond was bid at 9.220% from Tuesday’s 9.180% and the R207 at 7.890% from 7.935%.

The rand was at R14.2093 from R14.2307.