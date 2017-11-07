Forex Focus
WATCH: The winners and losers on the foreign exchange market
Standard Bank analyst Shireen Darmalingam talks about the local and global forex markets
07 November 2017 - 15:44
While the rand firmed slightly against the dollar on Monday it remains under pressure, with political events and a possible credit downgrade weighing on the currency.
Meanwhile, the dollar is stronger while the euro lost ground against the pound after disappointing services stats.
Shireen Darmalingam, a macroeconomic analyst at Standard Bank, spoke to Business Day TV's Alishia Seckam about the local and global forex markets.
