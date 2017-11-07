Markets

WATCH: The winners and losers on the foreign exchange market

Standard Bank analyst Shireen Darmalingam talks about the local and global forex markets

07 November 2017 - 15:44 Business Day TV
While the rand firmed slightly against the dollar on Monday it remains under pressure, with political events and a possible credit downgrade weighing on the currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar is stronger while the euro lost ground against the pound after disappointing services stats.

Shireen Darmalingam, a macroeconomic analyst at Standard Bank, spoke to Business Day TV's Alishia Seckam about the local and global forex markets.

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.