WATCH: Old Mutual PLC trading at a deep discount
Bidvest is in the right sectors says Booysen
Paul Chakaduka from GT Private Broking chose Old Mutual PLC as his stock pick of the day, a very undervalued business, especially at it's current levels, this business has the potential to realise a higher price.
Looking at its net asset value at current levels, it's trading at around, between 10 to 15% discount. Investors looking for a two and a half to five-year stay would do well and buying the stock.
Gary Booysens from RandSwiss chose Bidvest as his stock pick of the day. An incredibly solid player within the current SA Inc. market. If you want to survive in the current, very difficult trading environment in South Africa, Bidvest is in the right sectors says Booysen. He also believes that Bidvest will survive and do well if things are to turn around.
