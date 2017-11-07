WATCH: Old Mutual PLC trading at a deep discount

Paul Chakaduka from GT Private Broking chose Old Mutual PLC as his stock pick of the day, a very undervalued business, especially at it's current levels, this business has the potential to realise a higher price.

Looking at its net asset value at current levels, it's trading at around, between 10 to 15% discount. Investors looking for a two and a half to five-year stay would do well and buying the stock.