WATCH: Mpact Ltd’s shares dropped due to upgrades
07 November 2017 - 15:46
Mpact recently released their results which caused their share price to drop significantly. They did recently finish the refurbishment of the Felixton Mill in Natal and almost certainly that will be coming through next year. They have spent about a billion rand on it.
The market overreacted on their low numbers, not realising that there can be a change of fortunes going forward - Meintjes
Liston Meintjes from Nvest Securities takes us through his stock pick of the day: Mpact Ltd (JSE: MPT ) R24 / -4%
