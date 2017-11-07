Markets

WATCH: Mpact Ltd’s shares dropped due to upgrades

07 November 2017
Mpact recently released their results which caused their share price to drop significantly. They did recently finish the refurbishment of the Felixton Mill in Natal and almost certainly that will be coming through next year. They have spent about a billion rand on it.

How Mpact’s upgrades are set to pay off

The company increases capacity in interim period as revenue rises 3.1%, but underlying operating profit plunges 47%
The market overreacted on their low numbers, not realising that there can be a change of fortunes going forward - Meintjes

Liston Meintjes from Nvest Securities takes us through his stock pick of the day: Mpact Ltd (JSE: MPT ) R24 / -4%

