Rand weakens in volatile trade late Tuesday morning

The rand had extended its losses against the dollar, on Tuesday before midday in volatile trade.

The currency was slightly weaker against the greenback, trading in a narrow range in earlier trade. It gradually weakened further, peaking to R14.21/$ but struggled to maintain its trend.

The rand has been on a weakening trend since the medium-term budget policy statement failed to meet the market’s expectations, in October.

It has since been trading above the R14/$ level reflecting the market’s reaction to the statement, which also got the attention credit-ratings agencies.

Rand Merchant Bank analyst John Cairns said with almost nothing on the data and events calendar, the call remained for sideways trade this week in the rand.

At 11.30am‚ the rand was R14.1769 to the dollar from R14.0978‚ at R16.4049 to the euro from R16.3653 and at R18.6254 to the pound from R18.5701.

The euro was at $1.1572 from $1.1610.