Rand slips again in volatile trade

The rand slipped again on Tuesday morning, exhibiting the volatility analysts have warned could be the recurring theme in the lead-up to the ANC’s elective conference in December, which some analysts consider to be a make-or-break event.

The increasingly fractious ruling party will elect a new leader to replace President Jacob Zuma, whose tenure as the head of state has been marred by controversy.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC MP Nkosazana-Dlamini Zuma are regarded as the frontrunners in the succession battle for the ANC’s top job.

The local currency bought a single dollar at R14.18, shrugging off a positive global environment.

The renewed volatility in the local currency, which is a key driver of inflation, is likely to convince the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee to pause in its rate-cutting cycle.

The relatively higher oil prices are likely to further complicate the task of the Bank, which meets later in the month to decide on rates.

At 9.34am, the rand was R14.1779 to the dollar from R14.0978, at R16.4335 to the euro from R16.3653 and at R18.6392 to the pound from R18.5701.

The euro was at $1.1591 from $1.1610.