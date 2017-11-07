Oil likely to fuel JSE to fresh record on Tuesday

The JSE’s all share index, which closed just shy of 60,000 points on Monday, is likely to move deeper into record territory on Tuesday thanks to a global resources rally.

In Sydney, BHP rose 3.2% to A$28.55 ahead of the JSE’s opening, helping the S&P/ASX 200 index gain 0.9% to 6,007 points, its highest since the 2008 global economic crisis.

Australia’s central bank announced at 5.30am South African time that it was holding its benchmark interest rate at 1.5% as expected.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng both rallied more than 1.2%, driven by energy companies benefiting from higher oil prices.

Standard Bank’s West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil price tracking exchange-traded note rose 3.25% to R10.81, but Sasol fell 0.31% to R423.75 on Monday.

At about 2am South African time, US President Donald Trump tweeted his support of the arrest of Saudi Arabian princes, which led to Monday’s oil price rally. "I have great confidence in King Salman and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, they know exactly what they are doing. Some of those they are harshly treating have been ‘milking’ their country for years!"

African Equity Empowerment Investments said on October 25 that it expected to report on Tuesday that basic and headline earnings per share for the year to end-August were expected to rise between 110% and 130%.