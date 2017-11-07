Oil edges away from its recent two-and-a-half-year high

Tokyo — Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday after posting the biggest gains in six weeks a day earlier, buoyed by moves by Saudi Arabia’s crown prince to tighten his grip on power and rising tension between the kingdom and Iran.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slipped 10c, or 0.2%, to $57.25 a barrel by 2.31am GMT. The contract surged 3% on Monday, the biggest percentage gain since late September.

Brent crude futures were down 19c, or 0.3%, at $64.08. On Monday, they closed 3.5% higher, also their biggest percentage gain in about six weeks.

Both benchmarks hit their highest since mid-2015 during the session.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman moved to shore up his power base with the arrest of royals, ministers and investors, including billionaire Alwaleed bin Talal and the powerful head of the National Guard, Prince Miteb bin Abdullah.

The arrests, which an official described as part of "phase 1" of the crackdown, are the latest in a series of dramatic steps by Prince Mohammed to tighten his grip at home.

Tension between Saudi Arabia and Iran also rose further.

The Saudi Arabia-led military coalition fighting against the Houthi movement in Yemen said on Monday it was closing all Yemeni air, sea and land crossings.

The move came after a missile was fired toward Riyadh on Saturday. Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies have said they see Iran as responsible for the Yemen conflict and, on Monday Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said his country reserved the right to respond to Iran’s "hostile actions".

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Saudi Arabia was blaming Tehran for the consequences of its own "wars of aggression".

"A potential conflict could limit significant supply out of the region," Shane Chanel, equities and derivatives adviser at ASR Wealth Advisers, said in an e-mail. "We see WTI above $60 and may even see Brent above $70 by the end of the year."

Despite the moves by the Saudi heir, analysts said they do not see Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, changing its policy of boosting crude prices for now.

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said that while there was "satisfaction" with a production-cutting deal between oil cartel Opec and other producers led by Russia, the "job is not done yet".

Opec is expected to extend a cut of about 1.8-million barrels a day into the whole of 2018.

US drillers cut eight oil rigs last week, the biggest reduction since May 2016, helping to support prices.

While supplies were tightening, analysts said demand remained strong.

Speculators increased their bets on gains in the price of Brent to a record high.

Reuters