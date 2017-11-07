Markets

JSE pushes to fresh highs on buoyant world markets

07 November 2017 - 14:36 Andries Mahlangu
The JSE again reached fresh highs on Tuesday, tracking the positive sentiment on global markets.

The all share was up 0.61% to a record 60,341.50 points by lunchtime, while the top 40 had gained 0.73%.

Mr Price stood out among the blue-chip stocks, after the retailer said in a statement earlier in the day that its first-half headline earnings per share (HEPS) would rise by as much as 25%.

As a result, Mr Price shares rose as much as 11%, boosting sentiment in the retail sector, which is closely linked to the performance of the local economy. GDP growth, however, is forecast at less than 1% in 2017.

Mr Price was last seen up 9.75% to R194.27.

Commodity prices, which have been boosted in part by the weaker rand environment since Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) on October 25, have provided a fillip to resource stocks.

"The resource sector is in a much better shape due to co-ordinated and synchronised global growth," said Paulo de Almeida, a portfolio manager at Sasfin Securities.

The price of Brent crude was last seen at a two-year high of $64 a barrel amid speculation that major oil producers would consider extending the production cuts that came into effect a few months ago. BHP and Sasol were some of the beneficiaries of the higher oil prices.

Europe’s leading markets were mostly higher at midday, following a positive hand-over from Asia, where Japan’s Nikkei 225 rallied 1.73% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 1.39%.

Sasol was up 2.64% to R434.95, its best level since June 2014, and AngloGold Ashanti 1.73% to R135.56. But Anglo American Platinum shed 2.38% to R408.06.

Naspers was up 2.28% to a record R3,622.28, after Chinese internet and gaming group, Tencent, in which it owns about a third, climbed nearly 3% in Hong Kong trade.

Shoprite added 1.51% to R207.64 and Steinhoff 2.84% to R23.55.

Capitec lost 1.51% to R933.21 and Discovery 1.05% to R146.66.

Paper and pulp Sappi dropped 3.12% to R92.85, despite the weaker rand.

Stadio, which was recently unbundled from private education group Curro, rose 4.42% to R8.04.

