JSE closes above 60,000 points on gains by retailers and industrials

Gains by individual shares helped push the JSE higher on Tuesday, countering losses by rand hedges.

An upbeat trading statement saw Mr Price’s shares surge 8.61% to R192.25, while Naspers’s 2.57% gain to R3,632,65 followed a strong showing by Hong Kong-listed Tencent, in which it holds a sizable share.

Sasol gained 2.67% to R435.05, amid a recent rally from oil stocks based on political tension within Saudi Arabia, among other factors.

Saudi Arabia’s ongoing political issues, as well as US President Donald Trump’s visit to South Korea, was raising the prospect of an uptick in geopolitical risk, SP Angel analysts said. This had resulted in increased interest in safe-haven assets.

The all share added 0.34% to 60,182.6 points and the top 40 0.5%.

General retailers rose 1.95%, gold miners 1.47% and industrials 0.77%. The platinum index dropped 1.38%.

AngloGold Ashanti gained 3.59% to R138.03 and Gold Fields 1.45% to R57.42.

Anglo American Platinum dropped 2.39% to R408.

Rand hedge Anheuser-Busch InBev lost 2.77% to R1,680 and Richemont 1.04% to R129.

Industrial group Imperial Holdings added 2.5% to R209.50, while Bidvest was off 1.02% to R176.30.

Investment holding company Brait fell 4.17% to R47.78.

Pioneer Foods gained 1.3% to R117.81, after the company said on Monday evening that it was acquiring the 49.9% portion of Heinz Foods it did not own, for an undisclosed amount.

Accelerate Property Fund was up 2.75% to R5.60, ahead of its half-year results to end-September. The company reported an interim distribution per share of 28.77c in the prior period.

Global markets were mixed shortly after the JSE closed. The Dow was up 0.19%, while in Europe, the FTSE 100 was off 0.18%.

At the same time, gold had dropped 0.44% to $1,276.13 an ounce and platinum 0.55% to $925.19, while Brent crude was down 0.55% to $63.