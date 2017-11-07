Futures higher as JSE gains on Naspers and Dow opens in positive territory

South African futures gained on Tuesday as the JSE all share closed above 60,000 points for the first time, with Naspers leading the market higher.

Volumes of R19bn were recorded, just shy of the daily average of R20bn.

The futures market tracked the JSE for most of the day, and received an added boost near the close as the Dow opened 0.14% higher. European markets took a breather following a strong recent run.

The all share added 0.34% to 60,182.6 points and the top 40 0.5%. General retailers rose 1.95%, gold miners 1.47% and industrials 0.77%. The platinum index dropped 1.38%.

European stocks hovered around their highest level in a year on Tuesday, aided by gains in energy shares as oil prices continued to march up, but shipping conglomerate Maersk was among the companies whose shares were pushed lower following earnings updates, Dow Jones Newswires said.

Investors were taking in another round of quarterly earnings reports on the Dow and waiting for a speech by Federal Reserve chairperson Janet Yellen.

They were also keeping an eye on President Donald Trump’s trip to Asia. He warned North Korea that he was prepared to use the full range of US military power to stop any attack. But in a more conciliatory appeal than ever before, the US leader urged Pyongyang to “make a deal” to end the nuclear standoff, Reuters reported.

Continued optimism over the prospect of US tax reform is helping the dollar, while low eurozone bond yields weigh on the euro against the dollar, said ING’s foreign-exchange strategist Viraj Patel.

There was little positive effect on the euro from eurozone September retail sales, the newswires said.

The top-40 Alsi futures index gained 0.33% to 54,231 points. The number of contracts traded was 17,660 from Monday’s 14,419.

