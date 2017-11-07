Bonds weaker as rand remains under pressure

South African bonds were a little firmer on Tuesday morning while the rand remained under pressure.

At 9.11am the benchmark R186 government bond was bid at 9.24% from Monday’s 9.27% and the R207 was bid at 7.94% from Monday’s 7.98%.

The rand was at R14.1431 to the dollar from R14.0978.

The local market is focused on the rating agencies’ reviews, due before the end of the month, and the ANC’s national executive conference in December.

TreasuryOne dealer Phillip Pearce said that although rumours of an impending downgrade were rife, views are mixed, which could introduce some volatility as the market edged towards November 24, when S&P Global Ratings is expected to announce the outcome of its review.

The rand and bonds have been under pressure over the past few weeks, leading to an exodus of capital from the local bond market.

Nedbank analyst Reezwana Sumad said that last week the bond market experienced its biggest weekly outflow since November 2016 but foreign investors returned to the local market on Monday, with inflows of R1.87bn.