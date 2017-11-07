Markets

Bonds stage slight recovery but investors can expect easing of inflows into local market

07 November 2017 - 12:20 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: ISTOCK

South African bonds had strengthened slightly shortly before midday on Tuesday, tracking recent gains in the rand after last week’s sell-off.

Emerging-market currencies had come under pressure on Friday, but had pared losses on Monday, although bonds ended the day unchanged. The rand posted further gains overnight.

Outflows from the bond market last week were almost R8bn — the biggest weekly outflow since November 2016, said Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking analysts.

Given tighter monetary policy globally, there may be easing of inflows into the local market. This, combined with local event risks until the end of December, was likely to keep foreign buying limited, the analysts said.

At 11.30am the benchmark R186 government bond was bid at 9.26% from Monday’s 9.27% and the R207 was bid at 7.96% from Monday’s 7.98%.

The rand was at R14.1769 to the dollar from R14.0978.

