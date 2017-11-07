Bonds a little firmer as market stabilises

South African bonds were slightly firmer in afternoon trade on Tuesday despite a weaker rand, as the bond market stabilised following last week’s large outflows.

Net sales by foreigners in the bond market last week amounted almost R8bn — the biggest weekly outflow since November 2016, said Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking analysts.

Policy and political uncertainty ahead of the ANC’s elective conference in December were likely to keep local bonds on the back foot, but concerns about further weakness may be overdone, analysts said.

Emerging-market debt has seen returns dragged down by local currency weakness. “But we don’t believe a mildly stronger dollar necessarily spells bad news this time around,” BlackRock analysts said.

At 3pm the R186 was bid at 9.26% from 9.27% and the R207 at 7.935% from 7.98%.

The rand was at R14.2048 to the dollar from R14.0978.

US bonds yields were higher on a firmer dollar, which gained a further 0.4% against the euro, after breaking through $1.16 on Monday.

Recent developments have shown that a long-term move higher in yields "is going to be quite a bit more choppy than just a straight line”, said Gennadiy Goldberg, senior US rates strategist at TD Securities.

Despite adjusting their expectations on other issues, investors still expect the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in December, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

Federal funds futures late on Monday showed a 100% chance that the central bank would raise rates at its December meeting, according to CME Group data, up from 93% a week ago.

The US 10-year was last at 2.3292% from 2.3147%, while a euro cost $1.1565, from $1.161.