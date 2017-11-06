Rand stages mild recovery, but is expected to remain range-bound this week

The rand was stronger against major global currencies on Monday afternoon, as emerging-market currencies recovered some of the losses sustained on Friday.

Global data is light this week, and analysts expected sentiment to drive the market. The rand, however, is expected to remain under pressure until November 24, when ratings agencies S&P and Moody’s release their latest review of SA’s credit rating.

The rand, however, did not match gains by other emerging-market currencies on Monday afternoon. The Brazilian real performed best against the greenback, followed by the Turkish lira.

At 3.01pm‚ the rand was R14.1906 to the dollar from R14.2435‚ at R16.4476 to the euro from R16.5442 and at R18.6009 to the pound from R18.6213.

The euro was at $1.1591 from $1.1614.

The absence of significant risks or data releases provided scope for a rand recovery, but nothing suggested the local unit would get even close to $14 to the dollar, said Rand Merchant Bank currency strategist John Cairns.

While the rand should be range-bound, and volatility low, meaningful moves should not be discounted, he said.