Markets

Rand slightly firmer but remains under pressure

06 November 2017 - 12:38 Reitumetse Pitso
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

The rand was slightly firmer against the dollar on Monday just before midday, staging a recovery from its earlier lows.

The rand weakened to R14.29/$ in earlier trade but had gained 0.31% before noon.

While the fear of a looming credit ratings downgrade has put pressure on the currency, international forces are also at play in stalling its recovery after the gloomy medium-term budget policy statement.

Analysts expect the pressure to mount ahead of the ANC’s elective conference in December.

At 11.32am‚ the rand was R14.1989 to the dollar from R14.2435‚ at R16.4653 to the euro from R16.5442 and at R18.6041 to the pound from R18.6213.

The euro was at $1.1596 from $1.1614.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
JSE likely to have a Blue Monday
Markets
2.
JSE clocks 60,000 for the first time
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE edges towards 60,000 points, led ...
Markets
4.
Oil hits its highest level since July 2015
Markets
5.
Rand on shaky ground in early trade
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.