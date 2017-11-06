Rand slightly firmer but remains under pressure

The rand was slightly firmer against the dollar on Monday just before midday, staging a recovery from its earlier lows.

The rand weakened to R14.29/$ in earlier trade but had gained 0.31% before noon.

While the fear of a looming credit ratings downgrade has put pressure on the currency, international forces are also at play in stalling its recovery after the gloomy medium-term budget policy statement.

Analysts expect the pressure to mount ahead of the ANC’s elective conference in December.

At 11.32am‚ the rand was R14.1989 to the dollar from R14.2435‚ at R16.4653 to the euro from R16.5442 and at R18.6041 to the pound from R18.6213.

The euro was at $1.1596 from $1.1614.