Rand on shaky ground in early trade

The rand has been very volatile over the past two weeks, squeezed by local and international factors.

The fear of a sovereign credit rating downgrade following the medium-term budget policy statement still lingers, as Moody’s and S&P Global Ratings prepare to announce their decisions on the November 24.

The dollar, on the other hand, has been creeping higher, supported by relatively upbeat economic data, which in theory supports the continuation of the normalisation of monetary policy in the US, after years of unconventional monetary stimulus.

"Fear seems to breed fear as we saw the rand sell off before the US jobs numbers on Friday afternoon. The exact reason for the sell-off in emerging markets is not apparent," TreasuryOne deal Phillip Pearce said in an e-mailed note.

At 9.22am, the rand was R14.2569 to the dollar from R14.2435, at R16.5401 to the euro from R16.5442 and at R18.6433 to the pound from R18.6213.

The euro was at $1.1602 from $1.1614.