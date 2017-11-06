MARKET WRAP: JSE closes just below 60,000 points, but hits record high

The JSE all share closed marginally below the 60,000-point level on Monday, after reaching an intraday record 60,140.30 as firmer mining stocks and a rebound in banks kept the market in record territory.

Volumes were thin with R13.6bn traded by the close.

The weaker rand initially boosted miners, despite flat commodity prices, while a recovery in the local currency, from R14.2975 to the dollar to R14.2222, then provided a fillip to banks.

Industrials, led by Naspers, supported the top 40 index, while rand hedges ended the day lower.

Platinums were the top performers on the day, led by Anglo American Platinum and Impala. Lonmin, however, remained under pressure after falling 22.2% last week, when it announced it would have to delay the release of its results.

The all share closed 0.57% higher at 59,975.7 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.69%. Platinums rose 2.51%, the gold index 2.26%, resources 1.71%, banks 0.8% and industrials 0.41%. Property shed 1.08%.

Diversified miner BHP added 2.64% to R271.47, Anglo American 2.41% to R280.49 and Kumba Iron Ore 2.46% to R298.20.

Richemont lost 0.55% to R130.35 and British American Tobacco 0.27% to R923.46.

Lonmin slumped another 5.93% to R13.17, while Anglo American Platinum jumped 4.13% to R418.

AngloGold Ashanti gained 3.42% to R133.25 and Harmony 2.03% to R25.08.

Naspers ended the day 2.06% higher at a record R3,541.54. It has risen 75.8% in 2017.

Property group Redefine closed 2.01% lower at R24.45 despite earlier reporting a 6.5% climb in distribution to shareholders for the year to end-August.

Redefine said it planned to expand its offshore property platform with another foray into Eastern Europe. It will acquire a 25% stake in a €1bn retail portfolio of 28 well-established assets in Poland.

The rand hovered at R14.20 to the dollar soon after the JSE’s close, after recovering from its weakest intraday level of R14.2975. This was despite the dollar breaking through $1.16 to the euro.

While the rand should be range-bound, and volatility low, meaningful moves should not be discounted, analysts said.

Bonds were steady on the rand with the R186 last bid at 9.27%, unchanged from previously. The US 10-year bond was at 2.3247% from 2.3328%.

The top-40 Alsi futures index gained 0.91% to 54‚187 points. The number of contracts traded was 14‚419 from Friday’s 13‚495.