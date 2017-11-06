Markets

JSE likely to have a Blue Monday

06 November 2017 - 07:57 Robert Laing
Picture: JSE
The JSE is headed for a blue Monday, judging by Asian exchanges trading ahead of its opening.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was down 0.58%, Tokyo’s Topix index was down 0.25% and Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.16%.

Reasons Asian markets did not take their cue from Nasdaq, which rallied 0.74% on Friday, included Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arresting 11 princes, four sitting ministers and dozens of former ministers in what he claims is a crackdown on corruption.

Asian markets were also rattled by a speech US President Donald Trump gave to businessmen in Tokyo on Monday morning.

Trump said Japan’s trade relations with the US "were not fair and open" causing the US to suffer a huge trade deficit with Japan.

Besides downbeat Asian markets, the JSE may also suffer on Monday from a strengthening rand.

The rand was 0.2% stronger at R14.21 against the dollar, 0.28% stronger at R16.50 against the euro, and 0.2% stronger at R18.58 against the pound.

