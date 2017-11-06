JSE clocks 60,000 for the first time
The JSE all share opened firmer on Monday, crossing the 60,000-point level for the first time, as miners boosted the market on a weaker rand.
Volumes were thin at about R500m soon after the opening.
Naspers led otherwise subdued rand hedges, gaining 2% in early trade and bringing gains for the year to 75.9%.
The rand was at R14.2506 to the dollar from R14.2435 and after trading at R13.96 on Friday.
Commodity prices were relatively flat, but Brent crude added 0.56% to $62.42 a barrel.
Lonmin remained under pressure, but the overall platinum index gained on the bigger players in the sector.
Asian markets were flat, with the Nikkei 225 up 0.04% and the Hang Seng losing 0.11%.
The Dow closed 0.10% higher at 23,539.19 points on Friday as the market regained some confidence from the nonfarm payroll data after initially reacting negatively.
The US economy added 261,000 jobs in October as employment bounced back from a relatively small gain in the previous month, due to hurricanes Harvey and Irma. The market had expected 331,000 new jobs.
The market has priced in an interest rate increase by the US Federal Reserve in December.
Global markets this week would pay attention to data on industrial output and trade balance, due on Friday, looking for reassurance that the Bank of England (BoE) did not jump the gun when it raised borrowing costs for the first time in a decade, Dow Jones Newswires said.
Locally, political news on the various candidates in the lead up to the ANC elective conference in December was likely to dominate the headlines, Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking analysts said.
At 9.32am the all share was up 0.49% to 59,928.20 points, after touching 60,042, and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.56%. The gold index rose 2.38%, resources 1.08%, platinum 0.69% and industrials 0.59%. Property dropped 0.52%, banks 0.37% and general retailers 0.34%.
Anglo American was up 1.88% to R279.05 and BHP added 1.21% to R267.69.
Kumba Iron Ore rose 4.1% to R302.97.
Among gold stocks, AngloGold Ashanti rose 3.62% to R133.50 and Harmony 2.16% to R25.11.
Lonmin shed a further 4.86% to R13.32 after falling 22.2% last week after delaying the release of results.
Among banks, Nedbank lost 1.23% to R207.63. It denied in a statement at the weekend that the banking group had participated in transactions in partnership with Gupta-linked companies Regiments and Trillian to extract money from Transnet in late 2015 and early 2016.
Smaller financial groups, who have been sold off heavily this year, showed signs of recovery, with Anchor up 4.08% to R5.10 and Sygnia gaining 1.96% to R10.40.
Among retailers, Lewis rebounded 5.31% to R28.76.
Naspers was up 1.99% to a record R3,538.97.
Sun International dropped 0.88% to R49.56.
Nampak shed 2.73% to R17.80.
