JSE clocks 60,000 for the first time

The JSE all share opened firmer on Monday, crossing the 60,000-point level for the first time, as miners boosted the market on a weaker rand.

Volumes were thin at about R500m soon after the opening.

Naspers led otherwise subdued rand hedges, gaining 2% in early trade and bringing gains for the year to 75.9%.

The rand was at R14.2506 to the dollar from R14.2435 and after trading at R13.96 on Friday.

Commodity prices were relatively flat, but Brent crude added 0.56% to $62.42 a barrel.

Lonmin remained under pressure, but the overall platinum index gained on the bigger players in the sector.

Asian markets were flat, with the Nikkei 225 up 0.04% and the Hang Seng losing 0.11%.